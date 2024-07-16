Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Rises By 23.2%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 1,535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
NOVONIX Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 75,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
NOVONIX Company Profile
