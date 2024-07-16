Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Rises By 23.2%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 1,535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 75,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

