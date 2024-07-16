Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expands By 19.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Opthea Stock Performance

Opthea stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 8,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,051. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

