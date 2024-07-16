Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expands By 19.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Opthea Stock Performance
Opthea stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 8,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,051. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
Opthea Company Profile
