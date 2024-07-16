Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 14.6%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 978,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,178.0 days.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.40.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

