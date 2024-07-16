Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Declines By 14.0%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 248,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDA opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. SunCar Technology Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

