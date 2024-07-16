Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Drops By 5.7%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

