Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Declines By 14.0%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $534.58 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $441.54 and a 12 month high of $557.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.97.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.