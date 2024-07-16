SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.16. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

