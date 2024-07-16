SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:SILV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,659. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

