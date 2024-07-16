SLERF (SLERF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.77 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SLERF token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SLERF has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. SLERF has a total market cap of $108.77 million and $30.04 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.21205678 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $27,384,879.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

