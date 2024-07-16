SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. SM Energy has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

