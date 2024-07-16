Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.10 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.32 or 0.00247408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $74.42 billion and approximately $3.10 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Solana

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 580,289,901 coins and its circulating supply is 464,178,953 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

