Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Solventum traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 130683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $358,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $280,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

