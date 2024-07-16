Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.27. 19,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 30,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

About Source Energy Services

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80. The firm has a market cap of C$166.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.91.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

