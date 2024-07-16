South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.96

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 7825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

