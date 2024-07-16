Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. Southern Copper has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $340,373,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

