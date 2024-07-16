Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Down 2.4%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.66 and last traded at $109.93. Approximately 110,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,180,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

