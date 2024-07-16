SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,482,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,923,177 shares.The stock last traded at $41.78 and had previously closed at $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.