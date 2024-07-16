SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 118,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 252,197 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

