SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.00

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 104742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

