SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 111,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,271. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.