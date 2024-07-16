Spell Token One Day Volume Reaches $11.92 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $104.02 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,406,367,820 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

