Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

