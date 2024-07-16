State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of State Street worth $34,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of STT stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

