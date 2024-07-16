Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

