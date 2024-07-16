Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 4,399,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

