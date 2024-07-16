SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 430 ($5.58) to GBX 420 ($5.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.13) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of STEM traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.58). 203,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,380. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £571.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,023.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.86.

In related news, insider Timo Lehne purchased 13,436 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($75,796.39). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,080. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

