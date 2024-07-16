SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 430 ($5.58) to GBX 420 ($5.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.13) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STEM
SThree Trading Down 1.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Timo Lehne purchased 13,436 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($75,796.39). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,080. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.