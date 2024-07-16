Stifel Nicolaus Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $40.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

