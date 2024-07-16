Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 16th (AAP, ABR, ADNT, AGNC, ALGT, ALK, AMAT, AMD, AMZN, ANET)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $133.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.10 to $1.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Argus from $880.00 to $910.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $910.00 to $920.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $920.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $924.00 to $912.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $86.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $410.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3,600.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.50 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $282.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $78.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $177.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target increased by Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Argus from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $461.00 to $464.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $513.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $504.00 to $559.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $520.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $493.00 to $565.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $217.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $515.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $122.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $950.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $760.00 to $875.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $17.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $295.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $510.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $381.00 to $385.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $480.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $545.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $655.00 to $780.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $60.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $76.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $530.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 430 ($5.58) to GBX 420 ($5.45). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $20.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $220.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $235.00 to $240.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $350.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $143.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

