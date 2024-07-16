Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 16th (AAP, ABR, ADNT, AGNC, ALGT, ALK, AMAT, AMD, AMZN, ANET)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $133.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.10 to $1.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Argus from $880.00 to $910.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $910.00 to $920.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $920.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $924.00 to $912.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $86.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $410.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3,600.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.50 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $282.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $78.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $177.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target increased by Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Argus from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $461.00 to $464.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $513.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $504.00 to $559.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $520.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $493.00 to $565.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $217.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $515.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $122.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $950.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $760.00 to $875.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $17.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $295.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $510.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $381.00 to $385.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $480.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $545.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $655.00 to $780.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $60.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $76.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $530.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 430 ($5.58) to GBX 420 ($5.45). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $20.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $220.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $235.00 to $240.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $350.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $143.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.