StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.