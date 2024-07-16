StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.2 %

WHLM opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

