StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

ARL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

