StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHHFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

