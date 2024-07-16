StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

