StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Old Point Financial

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $31,346.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,297.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,355. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

