StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 90,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

