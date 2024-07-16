StockNews.com Upgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

BR opened at $208.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.