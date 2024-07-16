Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.54.

TSE SU opened at C$53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.86 and a 1-year high of C$56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

