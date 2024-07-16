Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,337. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

