S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

