Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

SYF traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 4,743,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,857. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

