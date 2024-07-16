Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 31.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.68. The stock had a trading volume of 85,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,151. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $587.51 and its 200 day moving average is $561.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,360,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.