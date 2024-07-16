Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.85 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.