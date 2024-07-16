Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.85 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

