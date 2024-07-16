Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.67

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 125219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.