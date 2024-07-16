Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.58 to $5.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 20341383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
