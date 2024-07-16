Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.58 to $5.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 20341383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

