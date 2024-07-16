Terra Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.88 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $505.79 million and approximately $79.88 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,974,774,213 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

