Terra Price Tops $0.46 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $363.80 million and approximately $85.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 796,187,380 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

