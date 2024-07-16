TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 36.9% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $120.70 million and $54.07 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00043387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,753,697 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,767,671 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

