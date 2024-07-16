Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.64 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $805.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $190.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

