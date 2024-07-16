The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

Shares of CGABL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 16,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,921. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.