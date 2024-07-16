The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,163,000 after buying an additional 241,812 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 193,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,587. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.