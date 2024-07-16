The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 26,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Eastern has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eastern

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,868.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

